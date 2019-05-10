Menu

Advertising

Couple tie knot in shark tank at Bear Grylls Adventure

Attractions | Published:

A couple tied the knot underwater as they held their wedding in a shark tank.

The couple said 'I do' surrounded by reef tip sharks

Mark Berry, 30, and Tiana Medley, 23, both work at the Bear Grylls Adventure site in Birmingham and wanted to be the first people to get married underwater there.

They have been together for five and a half years and have both worked at the park since opening in October 2018.

Go-Pro footage captured the couple saying their vows before they completed the ceremony with a kiss.

Attractions Entertainment

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News