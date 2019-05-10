Advertising
Couple tie knot in shark tank at Bear Grylls Adventure
A couple tied the knot underwater as they held their wedding in a shark tank.
Mark Berry, 30, and Tiana Medley, 23, both work at the Bear Grylls Adventure site in Birmingham and wanted to be the first people to get married underwater there.
They have been together for five and a half years and have both worked at the park since opening in October 2018.
Go-Pro footage captured the couple saying their vows before they completed the ceremony with a kiss.
