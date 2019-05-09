Bishop's Castle town carnival at risk of ending after 130 years

More volunteers are needed to ensure the 130th carnival will go ahead as planned on July 7.

Committee chairman Josh Dicken has made a plea for people to help out in any way they can.

"In the past few years we have lost a number of key people and those that are left are very busy and wanting to do their best," he said.

"But it is looking very doubtful that we will be able to put on an event this year without more hands on deck."

By now the committee should have chosen and announced the name of the carnival queen, prince and princess, but members have not been able to organise it.

Mr Dicken added: "We are hoping the town values the carnival enough to step up and lend a hand. It is becoming overwhelming, however if a few people were able to take bits off our hands it would guarantee the event going ahead."

History

Bishop's Castle carnival has been a key date in the calendar since 1889 and this year it will be 90 years since Alice Jones ruled over the town as the first ever carnival queen.

The committee is due to schedule a meeting shortly to make a final decision on the future of the carnival.

Karen Bavastock, a former mayor of Bishop's Castle and author of books about the history of the popular event, said it is part of the town's fabric.

“It would be such a shame to see the carnival end," she said.

"It is a tradition which has been part of the town's fabric for so long and I know the committee have wanted help for a few years. This year is so much worse and I know that Josh and the small committee left will try and put something on, but without support in the coming weeks it’s is unlikely to be anything like the town has seen in other years.

"I truly hope that people step forward and offer the committee help, however big or small."

Anyone interested in helping can contact Mr Dicken on 0753 691106 .