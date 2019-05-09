Fun for the young at Shrewsbury Kids Fest

Shropshire Kids Festival will once again be staged in the Quarry and children of all ages are guaranteed a grand day out.

There are dozens of activities to chose from including Zorb Balls, bouncy castles, inflatable slides, a Space Hopper area, inflatable Helter Skelter, circus skills and a foam party.

Children can have a go at giant games, mini golf, go karts, bubble football and the sports day-style Harry Games, as well as an obstacle courses to challenge even the most battle-hardened of youngsters.

They can also take a pony ride with Shropshire Pony Parties and decorate a horseshoe or perhaps enjoy a taste of the Bear Grylls experience with TT adventures.

Local businesses will also be there including Monks, Stan's Trek Concept Store, Explorers' Cookery and Little Rascals Soft Play.

Money raised from the event will be in aid of the Harry Johnson Trust - the festival's chosen charity.

The event opens at 10am on both Saturday and Sunday and runs until 5pm.

Tickets cost £7 from 1-3 year olds, £17.50 for 4-14 years old and £4 for adults.

For more information and to book tickets go to shropshirekidsfest.co.uk/tickets