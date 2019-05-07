Menu

Advertising

Green Man Festival in Clun means summer is go

Clun | Attractions | Published:

It was not the gloriously sunny weekend revellers had hoped for but hundreds of people still enjoyed the annual Clun Green Man Festival.

The Green Man

The event marks the end of winter in extravagant style, with morris dancing, folk music, street theatre, circus skills and more.

It culminated yesterday with the traditional battle between the Green Man himself and the Ice Queen.

Morris Dancers

Guards - Battle on The Bridge

Clun Green Man Festival 2019

Fire breathers performance

Clun Green Man Festival 2019

Fire breathers performance

The Green Man

The Green Man

Clun Green Man Festival 2019

Morris Dancers

There were drummers and fire jugglers to entertain the crowds before the town’s bridge was closed off for the battle, after which the Green Man led a procession back up the hill to the square.

Councillor Nigel Hartin, for Clun, said it was a key event in the town’s calendar.

“It pulls an awful lot of tourists into the town and is always extremely successful,” he said.

Clun Green Man Festival 2019

“It’s being going for many, many years and really is a unique feature of Clun.

Advertising

“I think it is one of the key events of the year which really helps the town because people come to enjoy the festival but support our businesses too, which is wonderful.”

The identity of the Green Man is a closely guarded secret but legend has it that sunshine will not come to Shropshire unless he wins the fight.

Clun Green Man Festival 2019

The sun did make a brief appearance after the win and festival-goers went on to enjoy an afternoon of events.

Entertainment in the Clun Castle field included a craft fair, maypole dancing, foraging walks and pony rides, accompanied by a line-up of bands and performers.

Attractions Entertainment South Shropshire entertainment In photos Clun South Shropshire Local Hubs News Latest photos

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News