Green Man Festival in Clun means summer is go

The event marks the end of winter in extravagant style, with morris dancing, folk music, street theatre, circus skills and more.

It culminated yesterday with the traditional battle between the Green Man himself and the Ice Queen.

Morris Dancers Guards - Battle on The Bridge Clun Green Man Festival 2019 Fire breathers performance Clun Green Man Festival 2019 Fire breathers performance The Green Man The Green Man Clun Green Man Festival 2019 Morris Dancers

There were drummers and fire jugglers to entertain the crowds before the town’s bridge was closed off for the battle, after which the Green Man led a procession back up the hill to the square.

Councillor Nigel Hartin, for Clun, said it was a key event in the town’s calendar.

“It pulls an awful lot of tourists into the town and is always extremely successful,” he said.

Clun Green Man Festival 2019

“It’s being going for many, many years and really is a unique feature of Clun.

“I think it is one of the key events of the year which really helps the town because people come to enjoy the festival but support our businesses too, which is wonderful.”

The identity of the Green Man is a closely guarded secret but legend has it that sunshine will not come to Shropshire unless he wins the fight.

Clun Green Man Festival 2019

The sun did make a brief appearance after the win and festival-goers went on to enjoy an afternoon of events.

Entertainment in the Clun Castle field included a craft fair, maypole dancing, foraging walks and pony rides, accompanied by a line-up of bands and performers.