Shropshire hall opening its doors to public

Kinlet Hall, near Alveley, will host a wedding fair, craft fair and charity cafe on Sunday.

But people will also be able to have a self-guided tour of the house.

Set in 100 acres of open parkland, the Georgian mansion is not often open for viewing, but from midday until 4pm on Sunday, people will be given the chance to explore it.

The main rooms of the house will play host to the wedding fair, with numerous suppliers displaying dresses, cakes, flowers, jewellery and decorations, alongside photographers and musicians.

In the north wing guests will find the craft fair. Up to 30 crafters will occupy the old stable block, most recently Moffats School’s classrooms and gym.

There will be wheelchair access to the main house and the ground floor of the craft fair.

For more information, visit kinlet-hall.co.uk