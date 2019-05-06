On track for jungle fun and food at Severn Valley Railway

The railway's resident locomotives will be steaming up and down the line between May 25 and June 2 in springtime bloom, and a selection of other exciting activities will be taking place for people young and old to enjoy.

Youngsters can become Jungle Explorers at The Engine House Visitor Centre, Highley between May 27 and 31. Activities include making jungle masks and totem poles, safari storytelling, jungle dancing and safari exploring. It is free for those with a Freedom of the Line ticket or an annual family pass.

The Cocktail Express steams in on May 25 and 26. Passengers can travel through the Severn Valley on board the railway’s 1936-built, luxurious first-class carriage whilst sipping a selection of drinks and enjoying an informative yet informal overview by experts from Nickolls & Perks. Tickets must be booked in advance.

Rounding off the week is the all-new Food & Drink Fayre on June 1 and 2, also at The Engine House. It will feature delicious delicacies from local producers. Entry is free with a Freedom of the Line ticket.

Nikki Davies, the SVR’s marketing and communications manager, said: “We’ve got lots to see and do this May half- term for visitors of all ages.

“Our family activities at The Engine House should keep the children entertained, there are great opportunities to hop on and off the trains and get out and about in the countryside whilst enjoying the beautiful scenery and for those who fancy an indulgent treat, our Cocktail Express is a great way to soak up the views in luxury.”

The SVR’s Family Freedom of the Line ticket is now at a reduced price of £49 for two adults and up to four children, including unlimited travel along the line during the day and free entry to The Engine House and activities.

For more information about walking routes, tickets and timetables during May half-term, see the special events page on svr.co.uk or call 01562 757900.