Telford's Ironbridge Alfie an internet favourite

Ironbridge Alfie - his Twitter hashtag - is a four year old 'Cavapoo' canine that had captured the hearts of his followers from across Shropshire and beyond.

Alfie near the centre Out for a walk Alfie on the Ironbridge Alfie on his blanket Pride of place in the antiques centre The dogs at work Alfie and Mae in their bed

He and his new friend, seven month old Cockerpoo, Mae, belong to Nige and Donna Byard and daughter, Lucy, who run the Ironbridge Antiques Centre, Dale End in Ironbridge.

The dogs go to work at the centre with the family each day and have proved a great draw for customers.

Mr Byard takes photos of them when he takes them for walks before he opens the antiques centre, and also inside the shop and Alfie has become an old stager at posing for pictures weather on the Ironbridge or playing in Dale End Park.

The centre's twitter feed, Ironbridge AAC, currently has 2,978 followers a figure that has shocked the family.

Not a bad start to the day #irombridge & Alfie sez pack that brolly away in the cupboard, it’s gonna be a great day for a good old mooch just perfect for those that don’t like much sunshine & defo worth getting out of bed for 👍 #alfieknowsbest #doggyforecast #shoplocal pic.twitter.com/ICfoJQVhoO — Ironbridge_AAC Nige (@IronbridgeAAC) May 2, 2019

Lucy said the public seemed to have taken Alfie and Mae to their hearts.

"So many people see them on twitter and go out of their way to come to the centre to see them," she said.

"We now have regular customers who first found us through the photos of Alfie."

She said the dogs were brilliantly behaved at work.

"They are really good and will lie in their bed or on a blanket on the counter."