Enjoy fizz and plenty of family fun at back-to-back festivals

On Sunday, May 26, Proms and Prosecco in the Park will bring a culmination of the two to the venue near Shifnal.

Featuring six hours of live music with a proms style finale, the festival will see The Voice 2018 finalists Belle Voci take to the stage.

The operatic duo will be supported by a full concert band, string quartet, soloists and more.

With just a day to recover, a second Fizz Festival will entertain Weston Park on Monday, May 27.

The Fireflies Festival offers a family-friendly, multi-generational event featuring a host of musical acts including Alex Jayne, Allora, Callum Muntford and The Endings, before headliners Take This, one of the country's leading Take That tribute bands, finish off the night.

Both festivals, run by event organisers Fizz Festivals, will have a range of street food stalls, bars, free children's activities and free parking with a free glass of spritz on entry.

Festival goers are encouraged to bring their own food and drink to enjoy on the day.

A range of tickets, including a camping pass for both festivals, are available at fizzfestivals.com with standard entry costing £30 for Sunday and £20 for Monday.