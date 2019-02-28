Menu

Stunning success for Bishop's Castle Arts Festival

By Aimee Jones | Bishop's Castle | Attractions | Published:

There was music, poetry, dancing, exhibitions and more at the eighth annual Bishop's Castle Arts Festival.

Carole Walker and Jennifer Chance had stalls at the Artisan Market in the Town Hall

Hazel Cribb and Gerry Barwell prepare to register bakers for the Great Bishop's Castle Bake Off

Local artist Sarah Gillard held her exhibition at Bank House

Talented local group 'Rapsquillion' held a singing workshop

Tim Phillips and Pat Simon at the Castle Artists exhibition

Helen Robinson working in her Oriel Glass Studio, with husband Jerry

The town's hotels and restaurants were fully booked as hundreds of people arrived in town for the five-day event.

Galleries, pubs, churches, the library, hotels and shops all opened their doors to host a range of attractions last week.

Organiser Sue Wilmer said it was the biggest festival to date.

"We were so lucky with the weather so we had more people than ever," she said.

"It seemed like everyone was having a good time and nearly all of the events were full. This year there was more children's events which proved really popular."

There was everything from jewellery making, art exhibitions and poetry workshops to recitals, drumming and the Great Bishop's Castle Bake Off competition.

Mrs Wilmer said a personal highlight for her was an evening with Peter Donegan on Friday.

Donegan, the son of British singer songwriter Lonnie Donegan, wowed the judges this year on the singing competition The Voice.

"The concert was absolutely amazing," Mrs Wilmer said. "It was a particular highlight for me. He even talked about being on The Voice. I'm hoping I can get him to return next year."

She launched he festival eight years ago as a three-day event which has grown in popularity each year.

"I started it because I wanted to do something for the businesses of Bishop's Castle in what is a quiet month," she added.

"I'm so in awe of the talent we have here. We have so many wonderful artists and musicians. It is also a good event for the town as a whole because this year again, the B&Bs and hotels were all full."

Planning for next year's festival will begin in May.

