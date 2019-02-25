Photography exhibition coming to Birmingham MAC

This year alone, the exhibition had more than 7000 entries, including 100 pictures by 54 contemporary photographers, ranging from the USA to Russia, to even Indonesia.

The exhibition, that is free to enter, will also be hosting numerous events. There will be a photography workshop on the opening day with award winning Natalie Christensen and an artist talk at the end of the event in May.

The exhibition goes live on Saturday, March 30, and is running till May 12.

