Hitch up for Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show in Birmingham

Launched on Tuesday for 2019, it is the UK's biggest showcase of motorhomes, campervans, caravans, caravan holiday homes and lodges.

Visitors will have until Sunday to take in the thousands of new campervans, caravans, tents, holiday accessories and more at the sprawling NEC in Birmingham.

Matt Allwright, Caravan and Motorhome Club ambassador, tv presenter and journalist and Martin Dorey, writer, chef, presenter, surfer and campervanner and Caravan and Motorhome Club member

Families can enjoy a day out too, with lots of free activities for all including a skate rink, climbing wall, top dog arena, towing tuition, campsite cooking and more.

New this year, people can test their physical and mental strength in the Bear Grylls Adventure.

There will also be celebrity talks, chef demonstrations and industry experts on hand to chat throughout the week.

Matt Allwright, Caravan and Motorhome Club ambassador, tv presenter and journalist and Martin Dorey, writer, chef, presenter, surfer and campervanner and Caravan and Motorhome Club member

The show will be open from 10am to 6pm each day until Sunday.

Adults cost £8 each in advance, or £10 on the door, and children are free when accompanied by a paying adult. Parking is included in the price of the ticket.

Visit caravancampingshow.seetickets.com for more.