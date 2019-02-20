Fingers crossed on Bridgnorth Art Trail cash

Co-ordinators have applied for the grant from Shropshire Council's LEADER fund to promote rural tourism, and should find out if they have been successful by the end of March.

So far the two-mile trail, which includes 12 cast aluminium statues in beauty spots – recognising the heritage of the famous Catch Me Who Can locomotive which was built in the town, has attracted more than 5,500 visitors to Bridgnorth.

Organisers invited local groups to apply for the chance to design their own statues. But with 15 parties bidding for the opportunity, it was decided that all would be involved and would share in the design process.

One of the new sculptures will be sport-based, and Bridgnorth Spartans AFC, Northgate Swimming Club and Bridgnorth Running Club will team up with a local artist to create it.

Other groups which will be involved in creating statues will be Daniels Mill, Quatt Village Hall, the Royal Agriculture Benevolent Institute, Girl guiding, RAF cadets squadron 63, Bridgnorth Rotary, Bridgnorth Lions, Bridgnorth Freemen, Community Transport, Hope House, Bridgnorth Hospital League of Friends, and Stacey’s Trust.

Councillor Julia Buckley, who has been a key figure in organising and promoting the trail, said: “We were overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of Bridgnorth community groups. When we received 15 applications for 6 statues, we wanted to work with everyone, and so invited the groups to work together to share a statue. Everyone agreed to share, which meant no one was disappointed.

“It’s wonderful to have such support and enthusiasm from our local community to help lift the Art Trail to the next level”.

If the funding application is successful, it will take 12 months of preparation to install the new statues by Easter 2020.