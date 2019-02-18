Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out entries open

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out will be on April 28 and participants are being given the chance to win prizes including leading the the event alongside motorcycle celebrities Neil Hodgson, Carl Fogarty and Steve Parrish.

Two lucky winners and their pillions will lead 3,500 bikes from the start at Meole Brace, in Shrewsbury, to RAF Cosford the festival venue.

As well as meeting the guests, the winners will receive an official goodie bag and either a Yamaha Experience Race Day prize or two family tickets to Motorcycle Live 2019.

To enter the prize draw bikers must book their Ride Out ticket online before March 8 at www.bike4lifefest.com. Bikers who have already signed up will automatically be entered into the draw.

Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival tickets are £10 per biker, £5 for a pillion and £5 for festival only visitors.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity events and area fundraising manager Jo Bailey said: “This is a fantastic chance for two riders and their pillions to enjoy an exclusive ‘money-can’t buy’ VIP experience at Bike4Life.

“The event directly supports the lifesaving work of our charity which airlifts up to six people every day, so it’s a really worthwhile cause.”

Last year the event raised an amazing £87,770 for the charity. It is one of the country's biggest motorbiking festivals.