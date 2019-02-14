Applications open for RAF Cosford summer camp

Summer Time Advanced Aerospace Residency (STAAR) is delivered by the global aerospace and defence technology giant, Northrop Grumman, in partnership with the Royal Air Force Museum and Tablet Academy.

The camp for ages 14 to 15 provides students with five intense days, experiencing life as an RAF engineering trainee, where they will live, work, learn and solve tasks together.

STAAR recruits are introduced to aircraft design and important historical missions such as the Dambusters raid.

During the week, students learn about all the elements required to plan a mission, identify an aircraft’s needs, including speed, refuelling and wing design.

They do this through a series of workshops and getting hands-on working on real engines and real aircraft.

With a focus on innovative new materials and technologies, recruits get the opportunity to understand how to use unmanned aircraft – drones – and fly them during a mock mission.

Working in teams, STAAR recruits investigate a 3D model town, using drones and iPads to gather intelligence.

They also learn to think about how different aerospace systems need different capabilities to successfully carry out a variety of roles and missions, as well as exploring current conflicts and potential ways in which technology will need to evolve in the future.

The week concludes with a team mission where they will be challenged to design their very own advanced aerospace systems.

Two STAAR residential weeks are planned for up to 40 students and will be held jointly at RAF Cosford and the RAF Museum Cosford on July 22-26 and July 29 to August 2, with 20 recruits taking part each week.

The hands-on summer camp is fully funded by the Northrop Grumman Foundation and this year participants will also work towards a CREST Award and an Industrial Cadet Award during the programme.

RAF Museum Cosford’s access and learning manager, Julie Brierley said: “The STAAR programme is designed to inspire young adults, helping them understand more about advanced aerospace systems engineering and encourage them to study and take up careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) related fields.

“As an ex avionics mechanic with the RAF myself, I know what an exciting, challenging and fulfilling career it can be.

“The opportunities and resources that STAAR offers students is second to none and invaluable for those interested in future careers in the world of advanced aerospace.

“Now in its third year, I am proud to be involved in such a unique, impactful programme, it’s great to see the students grow in confidence over the week and face the challenges with enthusiasm. I look forward to meeting this year’s students.”

The programme is open nationwide to any UK year 10 students showing an interest in and aptitude for STEM subjects.

Applications for the 2019 STAAR residency are now open online via the museum’s website at rafmuseum.org/STAAR and must be completed by a teacher explaining why their student is suitable for the programme.

The closing date for applications is March 25.

The class of 2019 will be invited to attend the RAF Cosford Air Show where they will have the opportunity to meet with fellow recruits and STAAR partners.

Recruits will also be handed their starter packs and t-shirts ready to start the residential week in July.