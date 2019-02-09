Shropshire tourist attraction's £1 million target as Forget Me Nots help hospices raise funds

The British Ironwork Centre has already helped five hospices, including the county's own Severn Hospice and St Mary's in Birmingham, by creating special, metalwork flowers for them to then sell in memory of loved ones.

Made in the workshop at the tourist attraction near Oswestry the flowers can be sprayed to the request of individual hospices.

Centre chairman, Clive Knowles, said: "In 2018, we enabled a total of five hospices to achieve a whopping £179,000 through various Forget Me Not campaigns.

"In 2019, as part of our National Hospice Support Programme, we are hoping to triple our efforts towards reaching the million mark.

"The programme initially started right here in Shropshire with Severn Hospice, where we offered a helping hand in the form of metal Forget Me Not flowers.

Dedication

"Inspired by the colours representing the Hospice’s branding and logo, these flowers became available for sale at the hospice, where each and every cent raised from the donations went straight back into helping the hospice achieve their goals.

"We are inspired by the extreme dedication evidenced through the work that hospices do, which is why be believe so strongly in helping them to raise the vital funds necessary for their cause."

Mr Knowles said Forget Me Nots were the perfect flower.

"The concept of the Forget Me Nots creation carries so much more weight than just raising crucial funds. Each flower pays a special homage to a lost loved one, immortalising their legacy in a heartfelt and very beautiful way."

"We are so proud to be playing a part in raising these funds for such an extraordinary cause, and we love seeing all of the joy that the flowers bring to the staff, patients and families involved."