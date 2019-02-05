Advertising
Warwick Castle release new Little Warriors pass
Warwick Castle has launched its new Little Warriors ticket.
The new ticket provides discount entry to the attraction for children under five years old with their parent or grandparent, and is available for £10. Tickets for additional children are priced at £5.
Fuelled by a reported 25 percent year-on-year rise2 in multi-generational visits - where grandparents take their young grandchildren for a day of fun - the new Little Warriors ticket is available exclusively online and provides entry to the attraction as well as daily shows and history tours.
The ticket is valid term-time weekdays only and not valid with any other offer or discount.
Warwick Castle offers a variety of activities suitable for children, such as the Horrible Histories Maze, Princess Tower, Great Hall and The Kingmaker Experience.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
