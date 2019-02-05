Menu

Advertising

Warwick Castle release new Little Warriors pass

By Rebecca Stanley | Attractions | Published:

Warwick Castle has launched its new Little Warriors ticket.

Little Warriors

The new ticket provides discount entry to the attraction for children under five years old with their parent or grandparent, and is available for £10. Tickets for additional children are priced at £5.

Fuelled by a reported 25 percent year-on-year rise2 in multi-generational visits - where grandparents take their young grandchildren for a day of fun - the new Little Warriors ticket is available exclusively online and provides entry to the attraction as well as daily shows and history tours.

The ticket is valid term-time weekdays only and not valid with any other offer or discount.

Warwick Castle offers a variety of activities suitable for children, such as the Horrible Histories Maze, Princess Tower, Great Hall and The Kingmaker Experience.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Attractions Entertainment
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News