Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham wins two awards

Workers at Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham won the Best Newcomer and Best Arts and Entertainment Manager award at the Wow awards.

The Wonders of Westside awards recognise and celebrate achievements of businesses and workers in the Westside area of Birmingham.

It comes after the centre, based at Arena Birmingham, opened its doors last summer.

Amy Langham, general manager of the centre, won the Best Arts and Entertainments Manager.

She said: "The team has worked incredibly hard not just since opening but also in the many months leading to the unveiling of the attraction, in order to deliver on giving every one of our guests a truly memorable experience.

"We’ve all worked tirelessly together to achieve this and are delighted to have it recognised with this award.’ explained Amy.

"We’re proud to be a part of such a great community and that really shows in our Birmingham Miniland, where we’ve hand-picked 45 of the city’s greatest landmarks to showcase made out of Lego.’

"This award is for the whole team and we’ve had fun along the way. We’re all really excited to celebrate our official first birthday this summer."

Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham is an indoor attraction aimed at children aged between three and 10.

Characters from The Lego Movie 2 will visit the centre from February 9 to promote the film.