Arenacross 2019 races into Birmingham - in photos

By Rebecca Stanley | Attractions | Published:

The adrenaline-fuelled Arenacross Tour came to Birmingham's Resorts World Arena this weekend.

Arenacross 2019. Pictures by: Martin Dunning

More than 10,000 enthusiastic horn-blowing fans – the biggest-ever Arenacross attendance – locked out the cold this evening and flooded into The Resorts World Arena to enjoy the fourth round of the hotly-contested six-round 2019 Arenacross Tour.

Arenacross 2019. Pictures by: Martin Dunning

Arenacross 2019. Pictures by: Martin Dunning

Arenacross 2019. Pictures by: Martin Dunning

Arenacross 2019. Pictures by: Martin Dunning

Arenacross 2019. Pictures by: Martin Dunning

Arenacross 2019. Pictures by: Martin Dunning

Arenacross 2019. Pictures by: Martin Dunning

Arenacross 2019. Pictures by: Martin Dunning

Arenacross 2019. Pictures by: Martin Dunning

Arenacross 2019. Pictures by: Martin Dunning

Arenacross 2019. Pictures by: Martin Dunning

The crammed schedule of activity kicked in as soon as the arena doors opened to the public with an opening ceremony before the competition began.

The Team Championship was tipped by Team Fro Systems Suzuki, the Pro 450 Championship was won by Greg Aranda, whose Team Green Kawasaki won the Pro 450 Main Event overall.

Arenacross 2019. Pictures by: Martin Dunning
Arenacross 2019. Pictures by: Martin Dunning

Greg also came top in the Pro AX Championship, narrowly beating Pro Lites Championship and Main Event Super Final winner Cedric Soubeyras.

Round five continues at the DSA Arena in Sheffield on February 15.

Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

