Revamp to begin at Severn Valley Country Park visitor centre

The work at Severn Valley Country Park's visitor centre will begin on Wednesday, but the centre itself will be closed to the public from Saturday.

The new extension, which is being carried out by Paveways, will feature a larger interpretation space, designed to tell visitors about the history and wildlife of country park.

The café will also be improved and will include a new play zone for younger visitors and a snug area with a roaring fire.

During the extension work temporary café facilities will be offering takeaway drinks and snacks, while toilets will also be available.

Under the current schedule, the new facilities should be open by June, creating three full-time jobs, including a new catering manager.