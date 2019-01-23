Cosford Air Show 2019: Cold war plane is air show star

They include an extremely rare flying display by a Lockheed P-3C Orion.

The Orion is an iconic maritime patrol aircraft of Cold War era, which is currently flown by 18 different countries around the globe, with the German Navy operating a fleet of eight airframes patrolling over the North Sea.

On the ground visitors will be able to get up close and personal with a Westland Sea Lynx Mk.88A helicopter, also from the German Navy.

The show will take place on Sunday, June 9.

Air show operations manager, Peter Reoch, said, “We’re thankful to the German Navy for planning to support the RAF Cosford Air Show 2019 with these two fantastic aircraft, which will be highlights of the 2019 event for many aviation enthusiasts. These aircraft join the exciting aerial extravaganza planned to mark the 70th Anniversary of NATO at the RAF Cosford Air Show this year.”

Tickets for the air show are currently available at the ‘early-bird’ price of £25, with accompanied under-16s entering free of charge.

To purchase tickets visit cosfordairshow.co.uk