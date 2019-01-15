RAF Museum Cosford unveils packed calendar for 2019

Staff have increased the number of exhibitor pitches for the food festival, which sees a return, with the museum's VC10 aircraft featuring as part of the event.

The Spitfire 10K is one of the venue's sell-out events, with already only a third of the original 1,200 places still available.

New for 2019 will be a night-shoot photography event in March, that will see lighting used to illuminate the museum's outdoor aircraft.

Also featuring for the first time will be an Armed Forces Weekend in June, taking on a similar format to the 100 Years of the RAF Festival held last year, which attracted more than 11,000 visitors, with re-enactors, engine demonstrations and a play taking place across the site paying tribute to heroes past and present.

The Vintage and Handmade Festival in August will be expanding on last year's debut with the addition of a vintage fairground and more exhibitors. There will also be access on board the VC10 and Hercules

Public events manager Abi Betteridge said: "It’s a busy schedule that caters to our wide and diverse audience and we look forward to welcoming back repeat visitors, along with those just discovering us for the first time."