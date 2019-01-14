Cosford Air Show 2019: Swiss fighter jet adds noise to Air Show line-up

The Swiss Hornet Display Team will be at the RAF Cosford Air Show on Sunday June 9.

It will feature their breath-taking fast jet display of the legendary McDonnell Douglas F/A-18C Hornet. The Hornet was designed as a naval fighter with reinforced undercarriage, folding wings and tail-hook, however it is used by many land-based air arms across the globe.

The Swiss Air Force operate their fleet of Hornet for air defence duties, armed with a 20mm Cannon and Sidewinder missiles.

Air Show Director, Mr Clive Elliott, said, “We’re excited and honoured to be welcoming the Swiss Hornet Display Team won the award for best flying display on their previous visit to our Air Show in 2015. They are regarded as one of the best fast jet displays in Europe and I’m sure their display will be a highlight of the day for all of our visitors.”

Tickets for the Air Show are currently available at the discounted ‘early-bird’ price of £25.00., with accompanied under-16s entering free of charge. Earlybird tickets will only

be available for a limited time so Air Show organisers advise buying yours today to

avoid missing out. The RAF Cosford Air Show is an advance ticket-only event, with

last year’s event completely selling out in the week prior to the show.

For more information about the displays planned at the Air Show, and to purchase

your admission tickets, visit the Air Show website: www.cosfordairshow.co.uk