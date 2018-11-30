Telford market attracts Christmas crowds despite delayed opening

Despite a delayed opening due to “extreme” high winds, food vendors at Southwater set out their wares in time to welcome the people of Telford to the square.

Returning favourites selling mulled wine, Dutch cheese and German sausage set up shop alongside newcomers selling traditional burgers and doughnuts.

One of those to take part for the first time this year was Sharon Laurence and family, of Cambridgeshire.

Sharon, who runs a gourmet burger stand, heard of the market through an acquaintance and came to visit Telford to assess the potential.

“We thought it was a lovely little place,” said Sharon. “The people obviously like coming out to it and supporting it so we thought we would give it a go.

Telford's European Christmas Market

“It’s been good today, there has been a lot of positive feedback.

“I think the people of Telford love it, there’s a great atmosphere here.”

Advertising

The stall is family-run with Sharon’s husband Steve helping out and her daughter and sister arriving this weekend to offer assistance.

Meanwhile, Andrew Lewis of the Park Farm Burger Kitchen was taking part for the second successive year.

Andrew, from Birmingham, said: “We enjoy coming because it’s Telford.

“It is always a good atmosphere, especially on the Friday and Saturday nights with the carollers singing and the lights all on.

Advertising

“It has been a bit slow today with the weather. But a lot of people remember us from last year and that’s good.

“We will be here for the full four weeks and we’re looking forward to it.”

Telford's European Christmas Market

Jason Young and Gail Price of Telford both visited last year, and on the first day of this year’s market were sampling the mulled wine.

Jason said: “It’s something to get you in a bit of a festive mood, we look forward to it.

“It will be good to come back again to try a few of the different things each time.” Gail said she wants to come back to the market for her birthday in December.

Colleagues Alan Jones, of Shrewsbury, and Sam Bryce, of Telford, came last year and wanted to try it out again.

Dropping by after work, they said there seemed to be fewer stalls than last year, but looked forward to coming back again.The Christmas market runs until December 23.