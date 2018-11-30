Powis Castle in lights for festive season

The illuminated garden at Powis Castle, Welshpool will return this week.

Emma Thompson, general manager at Powis Castle and Garden, said: "Last December, thousands of visitors wandered along our famous terraces and marvelled at the giant 300- year-old Yew tumps rising spectacularly from the darkness.

“Lit-up statues take on a life of their own, as if ‘dancing in spotlights’ while the picturesque castle floats majestically above a sea of colour – it really is a unique sight that sparks the imagination.

“Our Illuminated garden event will once again run over three weekends from the November 30, giving visitors a chance to experience the unfamiliar sights and sounds of Powis after dark, when it takes on a whole new dimension.

“Each evening visitors will be able to visit our state rooms which provide an ornate backdrop for our ‘Portrait of Christmas’ theme. It really is a magical time to visit the property.

"The restaurant will be open and there will also be a barbecue while the courtyard shop will also be open."

The open event runs from 5pm to 9pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Adults £7.15, Child £3.60, Family £17.90, free to National Trust members.