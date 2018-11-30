Advertising
Powis Castle in lights for festive season
A castle will be up in lights over the next few weeks.
The illuminated garden at Powis Castle, Welshpool will return this week.
Emma Thompson, general manager at Powis Castle and Garden, said: "Last December, thousands of visitors wandered along our famous terraces and marvelled at the giant 300- year-old Yew tumps rising spectacularly from the darkness.
“Lit-up statues take on a life of their own, as if ‘dancing in spotlights’ while the picturesque castle floats majestically above a sea of colour – it really is a unique sight that sparks the imagination.
“Our Illuminated garden event will once again run over three weekends from the November 30, giving visitors a chance to experience the unfamiliar sights and sounds of Powis after dark, when it takes on a whole new dimension.
“Each evening visitors will be able to visit our state rooms which provide an ornate backdrop for our ‘Portrait of Christmas’ theme. It really is a magical time to visit the property.
"The restaurant will be open and there will also be a barbecue while the courtyard shop will also be open."
The open event runs from 5pm to 9pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Adults £7.15, Child £3.60, Family £17.90, free to National Trust members.
