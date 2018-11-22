Almost there . . . new look Iron Bridge getting ready for official unveiling

The scaffolding is being taken down and people in Ironbridge are expected to be able to get their first clear look at the newly-painted landmark, now painted its original shade of red, in the coming weeks.

It comes just weeks after the white plastic covering that had protected the bridge from the elements over the last year was fully removed.

The official unveiling is set take place later this year, on a date yet to be confirmed for the grand opening.

The work is being done as part of a £3.6 million conservation project by English Heritage.

It is the single largest conservation project undertaken by the charity since 2015.

The renovation was started after surveys revealed the historic structure, which was completed in 1779, was under threat of cracking.