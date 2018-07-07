Menu

Happy campers gather for Jam at Weston Park - with pictures

By Lisa O'Brien | Published:

Iconic VW buses have rolled into the grounds of Weston Park for a Camper Jam festival this weekend.

David and Teresa Sorrell at Weston Park

Camper Jam at Weston Park

James Moseley

Glyn and Jo Tolley

The Grove family from Wednesfield

Camper Jam at Weston Park

Will Booth, Jo Healey, Matt Lynes and Jonny Gomma ready to serve cocktails

Nick and Tracey Deakin with daughter Bronwyn

Highlights over the weekend include live bands, hundreds of traders and a food village.

There are children’s activities, a funfair and the ever popular ‘cooking in a camper’ competition.

Organisers say Camper Jam is aimed at owners and lovers of the VW bus in all its model and types.

The festival will be open from 9am to 8pm on Saturday and 9am to 5pm on Sunday.

Tickets, costing £20 on Saturday and £15 on Sunday, are available on the gate.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

