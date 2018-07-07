Happy campers gather for Jam at Weston Park - with pictures

Highlights over the weekend include live bands, hundreds of traders and a food village.

There are children’s activities, a funfair and the ever popular ‘cooking in a camper’ competition.

Organisers say Camper Jam is aimed at owners and lovers of the VW bus in all its model and types.

The festival will be open from 9am to 8pm on Saturday and 9am to 5pm on Sunday.

Tickets, costing £20 on Saturday and £15 on Sunday, are available on the gate.