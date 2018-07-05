Legoland Discovery Centre opens in Birmingham - in pictures

The brand new £7million Merlin attraction features a Miniland, 4D cinema, creative workshop, Lego Duplo Farm, Lego City Builder, Merlin's Apprentice Ride, Kingdom Quest Laser Ride, Lego Racers: Build and Test, shop and cafe.

Miniland is built from more than 1.5 million Lego bricks and is an interactive city where visitors can see 'see airships swoop and towers glow as the little land changes from day to night'.

'Our mischievous Minifigures love hiding in MINILAND – who will you spot?' says the attraction's website.

Those enjoying the 4D Cinema, meanwhile, can experience rain, wind and even snow all under one roof.

The Build and Test area has thousands of bricks waiting to be made into shapes and vehicles, which can then be tried out on the speed test track.

There is also the Lego City Builder, where visitors can make their very own Miniland.

Describing the Merlin's Apprentice Ride, meanwhile, the Discovery Centre site says: 'Enter Merlin’s magical potion room and discover a LEGO wizard’s world of spells and sorcery.

'Round and round you go, pedal as fast as you can to help Merlin conjure his magic – can you reach the skies and become Merlin’s top wizarding apprentice?'

Specially designed for kids aged three to 10, the 58,900 sq ft indoor Legoland Discovery Centre is based at Arena Birmingham, opposite The National SEA LIFE Centre.

For more information on the attraction, or to book tickets, click here