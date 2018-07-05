Glamping pods to be built on former golf course

Elm Lodge, Ludlow, will transform the nine hole golf course into a site for 12 luxury camping pods.

Shropshire Council planners gave the proposals the go ahead and said demand for the golf course declined over the last few years which ultimately led to it being closed permanently.

A report by case officer, Julie Preston, said: "The applicant has a long-established and thriving business providing bed and breakfast from his home at Elm Lodge, a very large detached house.

"It is a good location being close to Ludlow with bus services in and out of town available from Fishmore Road. The pods are required to provide extra bedrooms and are likely to provide accommodation for short stays rather than long breaks. It is expected that breakfasts will be taken in Elm Lodge.

"The proposal is a good way of re-using an existing landscaped site and providing additional visitor accommodation on the edge of Ludlow."

Each pod comes with a full en-suite shower room, kitchenette with fridge, hob, microwave and sink, double bed, sofa bed and more.