Chester Zoo’s top 10 babies of 2017

From the first Andean bear to ever be born in mainland Britain to the inaugural hatching of a Bermuda skink anywhere in the world outside of Bermuda, wildlife experts at the zoo have attributed the baby boom of rare animals to meticulous planning, world class facilities, highly skilled staff and a scientific underpinning.

There was double rhino joy this year when Hazina and Ike, two incredibly rare Eastern black rhino calves, were born in the space of a week and gave a huge boost to global numbers of the critically endangered species. It is believed that fewer than 650 Eastern black rhino now remain across Africa, because of a huge surge in illegal poaching.

Adorable Andean bear cub Madidi was the first of her species to ever be born in mainland Britain, and after a pregnancy lasting 22 months, Sithami Hi Way, an Asian elephant, gave birth to male calf Aayu.

Javan green magpie chicks also hatched at the zoo in 2017, providing a major fillip to conservation efforts to save the birds from extinction, then two clutches of Bermudian skinks became the first of their kind to hatch outside of their homeland.

Keepers stepped in to raise young antelope Thanos after his mum passed away soon after giving birth. The tiny Kirk’s dik-dik, who at the time was no bigger than a bottle of pop and too light to register on the zoo’s set of antelope scales, was bottle fed by staff five times a day.

The birth of a litter of rare African painted dog pups was caught on ‘den cams’. Born to mum K’mana, it was the first time the endangered species had ever been bred at the zoo, bringing vital new blood to the international breeding programme for the highly threatened animals.

Zoo experts then successfully hatched one of the world’s rarest amphibians. It was the very first time the Montseny newt, a critically endangered species, had ever been bred outside of its native Catalonia.

A rare Rothschild’s giraffe calf Narus was born to mum Orla – with remarkable CCTV footage of his birth viewed by millions of people around the world and three colourful chameleons, so tiny they each fit on the end of a finger, became the first of their kind to hatch at the zoo.