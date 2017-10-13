Town set to be crawling with zombies for Halloween

Church Street will be crawling with zombies as well as witches, wizards and other creepy characters.

In a bid to move away from the 'trick or treat' tradition the Oswestry Cambrian Rotary Club is staging a zombie parade through the town centre streets on October 31.

The club has teamed up with the Junior Very Nice Production Company which will be providing entertainment during the evening.

There will also be a pumpkin carving competition and prizes for the best zombie and best Halloween costume.

Mike Lade from the rotary club said Oswestry's Festival Square would be the focal point for the Halloween fun.

"The invasion will muster around 6pm on Festival Square to crawl, lurch and drag themselves along Church Street to the The Cross for about 6.30pm."

There will also be a fire eating display.

Although the evening is free donations would be welcome for Rotary charities.

Advertising

"We hope this will be an annual fun event for the town," Mr Lade said.

Photos show Zombies from the Junior Very Nice Production Company Clockwise

Jacob Cooksley 13, Hannah Walker 15, Shannon Evans 13, Isobel Alefounder 13, Nia

Lewis-Reece