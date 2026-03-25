I went to see Priscilla, Queen of the Desert — and the message couldn't be more important right now

The latest tour of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert proves that some stories don’t fade. They evolve, sparkle brighter, and somehow feel even more relevant with time.

Running at 2 hours and 25 minutes at Birmingham Hippodrome this week (including an interval), this bold, high-energy production wastes no time pulling you into its glitter-soaked world. From the moment the lights go up, it’s loud, colourful, and completely unapologetic. Exactly as it should be.

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is at Birmingham Hippodrome

At its core, the story follows three performers crossing the Australian Outback in their iconic bus, “Priscilla,” on a journey that’s as emotional as it is outrageous. Beneath the sequins and disco anthems lies something deeper: a story about identity, friendship, and the courage to be yourself in a world that doesn’t always make that easy.

A cast that truly delivers

This production boasts a surprisingly star-studded line-up.

Kevin Clifton as Tick/Mitzi is a real highlight. Known to many from Strictly Come Dancing, he brings not just impressive dance ability but genuine vocal strength and emotional depth to the role.

Adèle Anderson as Bernadette brings experience and gravitas, grounding the show when it needs it most.

But the standout performance of the night comes from Nick Hayes as Felicia/Adam. Camp, bold, hilarious, and bursting with energy, Hayes commands the stage every time he appears. It’s a performance that fully embraces the spirit of the show.

And then there’s Peter Duncan, best known from Blue Peter, who surprises with a strong and memorable turn as Bob. It all adds up to a cast that feels both nostalgic and fresh.

Kevin Clifton as Tik

Big songs, bigger spectacle

As a jukebox musical, the show leans into its soundtrack of 80s and 90s disco hits. Classics like “I Will Survive,” “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “It’s Raining Men” keep the energy high and the audience fully engaged.

The staging is intentionally over-the-top: strobe lighting, haze, confetti cannons, and dazzling costumes all combine to create a full sensory experience. It’s not subtle, but that’s the point. This is theatre that wants you to feel good, sing along, and maybe even reflect a little.

More than just glitter

What makes Priscilla Queen of the Desert endure isn’t just the spectacle. It’s the message.

In a time when conversations around identity and inclusion are still very much ongoing, this story feels just as important as it did in the 90s. Its themes of acceptance and standing proudly in who you are continue to resonate across generations. Especially this week, after news broke this week that transgender girls will be told to leave Girlguiding groups by September - and we're in 2026.

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert at Birmingham Hippodrome

For younger audiences (age guidance is 14+), it’s not just entertaining. It’s quietly educational. It shows, rather than tells, why empathy, openness, and self-expression matter.

Final thoughts

This production is big, bold, and bursting with heart. It may not mirror every detail of earlier stage versions, but it captures the spirit of the original and delivers it with fresh energy.

It’s fun, it’s funny, and at times surprisingly moving.

Most importantly, it reminds you of something simple: being yourself is worth celebrating.

Rating: 4.5/5

The tour continues through to July 2026.