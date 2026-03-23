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Full list of acts set to appear at Download Festival 2026 - from Limp Bizkit to Black Sabbath tribute band Bat Sabbath and Dick & Dom DJ set

There is less than three months left to go until Download Festival returns - here's all the acts you can expect to see take to the stage.

By Kirsty-Louise Card
Published

Returning to Leicestershire's Donington Park from 10–14 June, the festival’s after-hours hub will feature everything from nostalgic pop icons Five and party-rock favourites Electric Six to secret sets, comedy, podcasts and surreal entertainment. 

District X goes beyond a typical festival, mixing music, comedy and wild entertainment into an experience that continues long after the main stages end. 

This years line up includes favourites from Limp Bizkit, Trivium and All American Rejects to DJ sets from Dick & Dom and performances by Bat Sabbath - a tribute act to Birmingham legends Black Sabbath. 

See the list of what you can expect to see at the event below: 

Madball supporting Limp Bizkit and Korn at Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena
Madball supporting Limp Bizkit and Korn at Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena

Main Arena (DLXXIII) Highlights

  • Limp Bizkit

  • Guns N’ Roses

  • Linkin Park

  • A Day To Remember

  • Scooter

  • Electric Callboy

  • Cypress Hill

  • Pendulum

  • Bad Omens

  • The Pretty Reckless

  • Trivium

  • Halestorm

  • BABYMETAL

  • Tom Morello

  • Dogstar

Download poster 2026
Download poster 2026

Tribute / Novelty Acts and Performers

  • Bat Sabbath

  • TokenGrass

  • Nic Cage Against The Machine

  • OCT

  • James B. Partridge

  • RuMac

District X – Music & Performers

  • Five

  • Electric Six

  • The All-American Rejects (acoustic set)

  • Creeper (DJ set)

  • MODESTEP (DJ set)

  • Dick & Dom (DJ set)

  • Liam Cormier (DJ set + Bat Sabbath)

  • Lucas Woodland (DJ set)

  • DUNE RATS

  • Frozemode

Comedy (The Comedy Store lineup highlights)

  • Matt Reed

  • Tom Wrigglesworth 

  • Matt Stellingwerf

  • Peter Brush

  • Dave Fulton

  • Thomas Green 

  • Felicity Ward

  • Dave Longley

  • Joe Wells 

  • Eddy Brimson 

  • Thor Stenhaug 

  • Stephen Bailey 

  • Sully O Sullivan 

  • Danny Mc

  • Leroy Brito

  • Brennan Reece 

  • Tom Taylor

  • Matt Bragg

  • Kate Lucas

  • Garrett Millerick 

  • Sikisa

  • Mick Ferry

  • Dave Hill

  • Dinesh Nathan 

  • Markus Birdman

  • Liam Farrelly 

  • Cary Marx

  • Cray Cray Cabaret

  • Podcasts

  • ADHD Love

  • Sappenin Podcast

  • The Metal Roundup Podcast

  • Activities / Entertainment Acts

  • Heavy Metal Sports

  • Bongo’s Bingo

  • Panic! At The Bingo

  • Chris Fleming (Millennial Magician)

  • Ten Years Too Late

  • Never Mind The Download (pub quiz)

DJs / Additional Performers

  • K-Pop Emo Hunters

  • Nickelbrat

  • Master Of Pop Hits

  • Alex Baker

  • Sophie K

Weekend camping tickets have now sold out, but final remaining weekend arena and day tickets are available now at www.downloadfestival.co.uk