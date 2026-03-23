Full list of acts set to appear at Download Festival 2026 - from Limp Bizkit to Black Sabbath tribute band Bat Sabbath and Dick & Dom DJ set

Returning to Leicestershire's Donington Park from 10–14 June, the festival’s after-hours hub will feature everything from nostalgic pop icons Five and party-rock favourites Electric Six to secret sets, comedy, podcasts and surreal entertainment.

District X goes beyond a typical festival, mixing music, comedy and wild entertainment into an experience that continues long after the main stages end.

This years line up includes favourites from Limp Bizkit, Trivium and All American Rejects to DJ sets from Dick & Dom and performances by Bat Sabbath - a tribute act to Birmingham legends Black Sabbath.

See the list of what you can expect to see at the event below:

Madball supporting Limp Bizkit and Korn at Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena

Main Arena (DLXXIII) Highlights

Limp Bizkit

Guns N’ Roses

Linkin Park

A Day To Remember

Scooter

Electric Callboy

Cypress Hill

Pendulum

Bad Omens

The Pretty Reckless

Trivium

Halestorm

BABYMETAL

Tom Morello

Dogstar

Download poster 2026

Tribute / Novelty Acts and Performers

Bat Sabbath

TokenGrass

Nic Cage Against The Machine

OCT

James B. Partridge

RuMac

District X – Music & Performers

Five

Electric Six

The All-American Rejects (acoustic set)

Creeper (DJ set)

MODESTEP (DJ set)

Dick & Dom (DJ set)

Liam Cormier (DJ set + Bat Sabbath)

Lucas Woodland (DJ set)

DUNE RATS

Frozemode

Comedy (The Comedy Store lineup highlights)

Matt Reed

Tom Wrigglesworth

Matt Stellingwerf

Peter Brush

Dave Fulton

Thomas Green

Felicity Ward

Dave Longley

Joe Wells

Eddy Brimson

Thor Stenhaug

Stephen Bailey

Sully O Sullivan

Danny Mc

Leroy Brito

Brennan Reece

Tom Taylor

Matt Bragg

Kate Lucas

Garrett Millerick

Sikisa

Mick Ferry

Dave Hill

Dinesh Nathan

Markus Birdman

Liam Farrelly

Cary Marx

Cray Cray Cabaret

Podcasts

ADHD Love

Sappenin Podcast

The Metal Roundup Podcast

Activities / Entertainment Acts

Heavy Metal Sports

Bongo’s Bingo

Panic! At The Bingo

Chris Fleming (Millennial Magician)

Ten Years Too Late

Never Mind The Download (pub quiz)

DJs / Additional Performers

K-Pop Emo Hunters

Nickelbrat

Master Of Pop Hits

Alex Baker

Sophie K

Weekend camping tickets have now sold out, but final remaining weekend arena and day tickets are available now at www.downloadfestival.co.uk