Full list of acts set to appear at Download Festival 2026 - from Limp Bizkit to Black Sabbath tribute band Bat Sabbath and Dick & Dom DJ set
There is less than three months left to go until Download Festival returns - here's all the acts you can expect to see take to the stage.
Returning to Leicestershire's Donington Park from 10–14 June, the festival’s after-hours hub will feature everything from nostalgic pop icons Five and party-rock favourites Electric Six to secret sets, comedy, podcasts and surreal entertainment.
District X goes beyond a typical festival, mixing music, comedy and wild entertainment into an experience that continues long after the main stages end.
This years line up includes favourites from Limp Bizkit, Trivium and All American Rejects to DJ sets from Dick & Dom and performances by Bat Sabbath - a tribute act to Birmingham legends Black Sabbath.
See the list of what you can expect to see at the event below:
Main Arena (DLXXIII) Highlights
Limp Bizkit
Guns N’ Roses
Linkin Park
A Day To Remember
Scooter
Electric Callboy
Cypress Hill
Pendulum
Bad Omens
The Pretty Reckless
Trivium
Halestorm
BABYMETAL
Tom Morello
Dogstar
Tribute / Novelty Acts and Performers
Bat Sabbath
TokenGrass
Nic Cage Against The Machine
OCT
James B. Partridge
RuMac
District X – Music & Performers
Five
Electric Six
The All-American Rejects (acoustic set)
Creeper (DJ set)
MODESTEP (DJ set)
Dick & Dom (DJ set)
Liam Cormier (DJ set + Bat Sabbath)
Lucas Woodland (DJ set)
DUNE RATS
Frozemode
Comedy (The Comedy Store lineup highlights)
Matt Reed
Tom Wrigglesworth
Matt Stellingwerf
Peter Brush
Dave Fulton
Thomas Green
Felicity Ward
Dave Longley
Joe Wells
Eddy Brimson
Thor Stenhaug
Stephen Bailey
Sully O Sullivan
Danny Mc
Leroy Brito
Brennan Reece
Tom Taylor
Matt Bragg
Kate Lucas
Garrett Millerick
Sikisa
Mick Ferry
Dave Hill
Dinesh Nathan
Markus Birdman
Liam Farrelly
Cary Marx
Cray Cray Cabaret
Podcasts
ADHD Love
Sappenin Podcast
The Metal Roundup Podcast
Activities / Entertainment Acts
Heavy Metal Sports
Bongo’s Bingo
Panic! At The Bingo
Chris Fleming (Millennial Magician)
Ten Years Too Late
Never Mind The Download (pub quiz)
DJs / Additional Performers
K-Pop Emo Hunters
Nickelbrat
Master Of Pop Hits
Alex Baker
Sophie K
Weekend camping tickets have now sold out, but final remaining weekend arena and day tickets are available now at www.downloadfestival.co.uk