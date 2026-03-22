The film The Choral will be shown in a venue in Kington

1916. As war rages on the Western Front, the Choral Society in Ramsden, Yorkshire has lost most of its men to the army.

Their ambitious committee decides on a recruitment drive.

They must also engage a new chorus master, and their best bet seems to be Dr. Henry Guthrie (Ralph Fiennes) – driven, uncompromising, and recently returned from a career in Germany. As conscription papers start to arrive, the whole community discovers that the best response to the chaos that is laying waste to their lives is to make music together.

The Choral is a 2025 British historical drama film co-produced and directed by Nicholas Hytner and written by Alan Bennett.

Set in 1916, during World War I, in the fictional town of Ramsden, Yorkshire, the film follows the members of the local choral society which recruits a group of teenage boys and girls for a performance of Edward Elgar's The Dream of Gerontius, a work chosen because it was not written by a German.

It stars Ralph Fiennes, Roger Allam, Mark Addy, Alun Armstrong, Robert Emms, and Simon Russell Beale.

The 12A rated drama will be shown at The Old Picture House in Kington on April 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £6.50 and they are available by calling 07855 254590