There will be a guided discussion on the poetry of Welsh writers with Jan Westwood at Y Dolydd Workhouse Gallery on Saturday, March 21 between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.

In modern times Wales has produced a diverse range poets including RS Tomas, Dylan Thomas, Lynette Roberts, Gillian Clarke, Alan Lewis, Owen Sheers, Rhiannon Hooson and so many more.

No knowledge is needed and Jan will provide all materials.

It will also be a chance to meet some of the artists and poets, who are part of the Collaborate/Cydweithio exhibition.

There is also a family scrapbook about the poet Robert Graves and his connections to Wales. So join Jan and others for World Poetry Day, and meet some of the poets and artists involved.

The exhibition is on until April 6 and is open daily and Meadows Café is open every day except Thursdays.