Cantorion based in Llandrindod Wells was short-listed for a Royal Philharmonic Society Award, which recognise local heroes who do so much year-round to bring people together through music.

The awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of the UK’s non-professional music-makers.

Over 6,000 people cast a vote for the one of the four shortlisted nominees

Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society were named as the winners at a ceremony at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London on Thursday

The judges said; ‘Celebrating its 150th anniversary, Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society is a treasured jewel for the people of Fife. Whilst welcoming players of all ages and stages without audition, the orchestra aims for the highest standards, with impressive results. “Alongside rousing concerts, they annually present composition projects in local schools, encouraging students to get creative. With true community spirit, they’ve recently extended this initiative to the inmates of Glenochil Prison.'

Cantorion Llandrindod Wells is a dedicated community choir based in rural Mid Wales with distinictive and adventurous programming directed by Hilary Cox.

Cantorion was up against Bradford Accordion Band, in West Yorkshire directed by Anita Bašić, Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society in Fife, Scotland and Sean Chandler and Shepherd Brass Band in Yorkshire.

A spokesperson for Cantorion said: “Cantorion had a wonderful night at the RPS awards evening . It was wonderful being surrounded by those who share a love of classical music. Congratulations to all the winners!”

RPS Chief Executive James Murphy said ‘Wherever you live in the UK, local people get together to make music, drawing the community to join in, and come and listen.

“Here, in divisive times, we see the very best of our nation, finding strength, joy and optimism in what unites us.

“Thousands of groups like this flourish nationwide and deserve recognition.’

The judging panel comprised Aga Serugo Lugo – Performer / Workshop Leader, Ben Saffell – Deputy Chief Executive, Making Music, Caroline Tress – Chief Executive, Sinfonia Cymru, Clare Edwards – Director of Learning & Events, Young Voices / Music Director, Notorious Choir and Katrina Marzella-Wheeler – Conductor / Principal Conductor, The Cooperation Band

The 2026 RPS Inspiration Award is generously supported by music publisher Stainer & Bell.