New nature trail to open at West Midlands farm shop for Easter celebrations

The trail, created in fields surrounding the popular destination on the A442 between Telford and Bridgnorth, features interactive points designed to help visitors learn more about local wildlife and the countryside.

The new trail will open to the public for the first time during the site’s Easter events.

Daniel Morton, Operations Manager at Apley Estate, said the team was delighted to see the project come to fruition.

Apley Farm Shop is launching a new mile-long nature trail this month as the team prepare for a jam-packed programme of Easter activities. Photo: Steve Watts

“We are very excited to launch our new nature trail at Apley Farm Shop,” he said.

“Work has been ongoing for a couple of months and the trail route is just over a mile long, winding through our beautiful grounds.

“The fabulous, updated attraction is the perfect way to spend some quality time together – you might even work up an appetite to have a bite to eat in the café after.

“We are thrilled that the new route has been finished in time to be part of our Easter events too. It will be the perfect setting for an Easter trail through the woodlands to find the Easter Bunny.”

Families will be able to choose from two Easter Trail experiences, each including maps, clues, a meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny and a chocolate treat for every child.

A Hide and Seek ticket offers a 2km route around the nature trail, suitable for children aged five and over. The Play and Find Experience includes a shorter trail around the farm shop and 90 minutes in the Playbarn, aimed at children aged five and under.

Sessions run daily at 10am, 12pm and 2pm from March 28 to April 5.

Visitors are advised that the nature trail crosses farmland, meaning buggies may struggle with the terrain. Suitable footwear and outdoor clothing are recommended.

More information and booking details are available at apleyestate.co.uk.