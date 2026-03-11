Revealed - the big names heading to Hay Festival this May

Emma Thompson, Malala Yousafzai, Gisèle Pelicot, Mariana Mazzucato, Maggie O'Farrell, David Miliband, Dawn French, Tom Allen, Aled Jones, Bear Grylls, Emerald Fennell, Jamie Laing, and Prue Leith headline this year’s event.

Comedians include Michael McIntyre, Sara Pascoe, Sandi Toksvig, Greg Davies and Paul Merton, broadcasters will include Ian Hislop and Jeremy Bowen.

Hay Festival Global CEO Julie Finch said: “Hay Festival 2026 will open minds to exploring the world through great writers, performers, experts, and the next generation of artists and activists offering us creative inspiration and hope for a better future. As the UK Government’s National Year of Reading invites the country to Go All In for books, our tents are open to all, spaces where everyone is welcome to exchange ideas and inspiration. See you there!”

A series of new initiatives and fresh programming strands feature across the programme - My Life in Books events see celebrities open their personal libraries, Heard at Hay Festival panels spark thought-provoking debates, America 250 conversations reflect on the changing face of a nation, The Pleasure List campaign celebrates the joys of reading, New genre days spotlight bestselling fiction and Barrel of Laughs sessions spotlight funny people with new books.

Book to Screen events showcase adaptations in The MUBI Cinema, Debut Discoveries series spotlights new writing talent, The Platform elevates new creatives, Matters of Taste demos take food from page to stage, Creative Industry Insights sessions engage budding young creatives and South to North Conversations explore international perspectives

Alongside the best new fiction and non-fiction, the changing world is drawn into focus with commentary from leading politicians, economists, historians and scientists, while journalists and commentators will reflect on the UK’s recent local elections.

Nights at the Festival are given over to great music, comedy and entertainment with a renewed focus on innovative, immersive event experiences, while a host of free pop-up activities and performances will delight audiences between sessions.

Free to enter, the Festival’s Dairy Meadows site in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park will also offer a range of spaces for audiences to explore and enjoy between events, including the Bookshop, BBC Marquee, Wild Garden, Make & Take Tent, a host of exhibitors and market stalls, cafés, and the Family Garden.

Tickets are on sale now to Hay Festival Membership+, Patrons and Benefactors at hayfestival.org/hay-on-wye. Priority booking starts at noon Wednesday, March 11 before general booking opens Saturday, March 14.