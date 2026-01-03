The film ‘We Bought a Zoo’ will be shown at a venue near Knighton

After his wife's death, Benjamin buys a house with a zoo attached to it.

He then takes on the responsibility of renovating the zoo so that it can be opened for the public again.

We Bought a Zoo is a 2011 American biographical comedy drama film loosely based on the 2008 memoir of the same name by Benjamin Mee.

It was co-written and directed by Cameron Crowe and stars Matt Damon as widowed father Benjamin Mee, who purchases a dilapidated zoo with his family and takes on the challenge of preparing the zoo for its reopening to the public.

The film also stars Scarlett Johansson, Maggie Elizabeth Jones, Thomas Haden Church, Patrick Fugit, Elle Fanning, Colin Ford, and John Michael Higgins.

The film is based on the Dartmoor Zoological Park, which is a 33-acre zoological garden located near the village of Sparkwell, Devon.

We Bought a Zoo is a drama with a PG rating and it will be shown at Everest Hall in Llanfair Waterdine near Knighton on Saturday, January 17 at 7.30pm

Tickets are £5 for adults and £2.50 for under 18’s and they are available by calling 07810 393163