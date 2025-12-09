Two groups will run a Kington community charity shop this month

Two different groups will be running Kington and District Community Shop plans throughout the rest of December.

First to run and stock the shop will be Kington Marines Twinning Association which will be at the High Street venue from Wednesday, December 10 to December 16.

They will be followed from Wednesday, December 17 to December 23 by Growing Together (S E N)..

The shop will be closed over the Christmas and New Year period and will re-open in January for 2026.

Any group within a 10 mile radius of Kington which would like to be added to a list or organisations which will be offered any vacancies in the shop as they arise, should email kingtoncommunityshop@outlook.com or call Richie Cotterill on 07777 661252