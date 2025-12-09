A traditional carol service for everyone will be held at a Powys church with a rich history
A Llandrindod Wells church will be holding a carol service for all.
Rock Baptist Church based at Rock Road, Fron, Crossgates will host the event on Sunday, December 14 at 4pm
Go along for a traditional carol service for all the family with input from the Sunday School along with a short Bible message about God’s gift to us.
The carol service will be followed by a festive tea and fellowship in chapel schoolroom.
All are warmly welcome!
Rock Baptist church has a history spanning back to 1721 and is one of the oldest Baptist chapels in Radnorshire.
In September 2021, it celebrated its 300th anniversary as a church.
For more details contact Rock Baptist Church on 07548 263287 or visit www.rockbaptistchurch.co.uk