A Llandrindod Wells church will be holding a carol service for all.

Rock Baptist Church based at Rock Road, Fron, Crossgates will host the event on Sunday, December 14 at 4pm

Go along for a traditional carol service for all the family with input from the Sunday School along with a short Bible message about God’s gift to us.

The carol service will be followed by a festive tea and fellowship in chapel schoolroom.

All are warmly welcome!

Rock Baptist church has a history spanning back to 1721 and is one of the oldest Baptist chapels in Radnorshire.

In September 2021, it celebrated its 300th anniversary as a church.

For more details contact Rock Baptist Church on 07548 263287 or visit www.rockbaptistchurch.co.uk