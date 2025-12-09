A new two act Americana show will be performed just after Christmas in Presteigne

It will feature the undeniable talents of Home of the Free with special guest Chuck Micallef.

It will be held at the Assembly Rooms in Presteigne on Sunday, December 28 at 8pm with doors open at 7.30pm.

Home Of The Free is a collaboration between Dave Luke and Alex Valentine, two Londoners who relocated to Presteigne, nicknamed ‘home of the free’.

Lush harmonies and virtuoso guitar playing combine to create a unique blend of Country, Contemporary Folk and Americana.

Dave Luke served his musical apprenticeship in award-winning London-based Country Rock band The Coyotes.

Since relocating to Mid-Wales in the 1990s he has toured Europe extensively in a variety of bands and played at legendary USA institutions such as the Grand Ole Opry, The Ryman Auditorium and Kerrville Folk Festival.

Alex was born and grew up in Camden, now living off-grid in a small wooden house surrounded by an ancient oak woodland.

To date he has made eight albums on the Struck Dumb Records label. First discovered by Bob Harris on GLR he has since been featured by Johnnie Walker, Jonathan Ross and Dermot O’Leary on BBC Radio 2 and on 6 Music.

Chuck Micallef paid his dues in the Coffee Houses of his native Toronto, an experience that provided him with a first-hand education in the craft of the Singer-Songwriter.

In the early 1980s he recorded a clutch of 45s of his own songs, produced by Ron Dann and engineered by Bob Federer, which scored in both the Canadian and U.S.A. national charts.

His 30 year tenure in the U.K. has yielded a live recording in 1996, the acclaimed 2007 album The Moon, The Stars & The Sun, and an enthusiastic involvement with the British roots music community, having organised two Community Music Festivals, Festival in the Forest Barton under Needwood 1996-2001 and One Day In May Newcastle-under-Lyme 2009-2010.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £10 for under 25’s and they are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: https://wegottickets.com/event/659702