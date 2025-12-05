Popular singer to perform at Mid Wales venue

Enjoy a great night out before the festivities with a live music night in Mid Wales.

Popular singer Alan Williams will be playing live at a Llandrindod Wells venue.

He will be performing at the Royal British Legion Club in Llandrindod Wells on Saturday, December 13

It will be held from 8.30pm until late

Alan performs a variety of music from the sounds of the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s

Tickets are £6 and everyone is welcome to go along.

For more information or to book tickets contact the legion on (01597) 822558, ring 07510 774735 or email rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk or visit their Facebook page at Llandrindod Wells-Royal British Legion.