A children's Christmas party will be held at a Mid Wales venue

Children's Christmas party at a Mid Wales venue
Get into the festive spirit at a Christmas children’s party at a Mid Wales venue this week
The event will be at the Royal British Legion Club in Llandrindod Wells on Sunday, December 14
There will be music, food, games, prizes, fancy dress and the main man – Santa.
It will take place from 1pm until 5pm. The club is dog friendly and the bar will be open
Entry is free and everyone is welcome to go along
For more information or to book tickets contact the legion on (01597) 822558, ring 07510 774735 or email rblclubllandrindodwell