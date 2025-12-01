Hamper heaven from Shropshire firm with approval from The King himself

Founded in a converted cow shed in Shropshire in 1985, DukesHill began as a labour of love, crafting exquisite Wiltshire hams.

The company’s dedication to quality soon earned it local fame and, by 1998, the honour of supplying the late Queen Elizabeth II. This prestigious recognition was solidified in 2003 and in 2024 with Royal Warrants from both her late majesty and King Charles III, affirming the business’s artisan status.

Today, DukesHill’s expanded range includes top-quality cured meats, traditionally smoked fish, artisan cheeses, handmade puddings and luxury hampers, all prepared with meticulous care, following time-honoured techniques. With the festive season now upon us, Dukeshill is proud to showcase a range of hampers and Christmas produce, with the pièce de résistance this year being the very special Ruby Celebration Christmas Hamper, marking DukesHill’s 40th birthday. Containing a showcase of delights including a Midi Boneless York Ham, a handsome wedge of Montgomery’s Cheddar, a generous pack of multi seed crackers on which to serve it, and accompanying jars of both piccalilli and pickled oranges, this particular hamper starts off strong in giving you that savoury bite your festive plate craves. Cooked to perfection, DukesHill’s showpiece ham melts in your mouth and its rich flavour is a testament to every careful moment of its preparation. The charming jar of Sarah’s Pickled Oranges – a DukesHill favourite – makes the perfect accompaniment, its contents providing a sweet and spicy balance. The flavoursome cheese and piccalilli (DukesHill’s Proper Piccalilli) are a match made in heaven – and will certainly give all of your elves something to go crackers over.

The DukesHill Ruby Celebration Christmas Hamper

For those with a sweet tooth, the Ruby Celebration Christmas Hamper delivers in spades, with DukesHill’s best mince pies, Scottish shortbread and Luxury Fudge Collection also included. There would of course be no Christmas without a traditional Christmas pudding, and so the good folks at DukesHill have included one – absolute sweet and sticky bliss.

With additional nibbly treats including crunchy biscuit and caramelised pecan mendiants, caramelised hazelnuts, and Dukeshill’s Mini Classic Panettone, all that’s needed is something to wash all the deliciousness down with. Enter stage left, and an included bottle of Corney & Barrow Sparkling Blanc de Blancs Methode Traditionnelle NV – sublime! With a limited edition DukesHill Canvas Tote Bag also included, this is a hamper that lets you show off your commitment to artisan produce with pride, and could be the perfect addition to your season of festive feasting.

-The DukesHill Ruby Celebration Christmas Hamper (15 Items supplied in a 20” wicker basket with leather straps) is available at £225 at dukeshill.co.uk