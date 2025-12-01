Christmas bingo event at a Llandrindod Wells venue

Test your luck and see if you can win big at a Christmas bingo night at a Mid Wales venue this week

The event will be at the Royal British Legion Club in Llandrindod Wells on Friday, December 5.

It will take place from 7.30pm.

Go along and test your luck and skills while enjoying great togetherness, a festive atmosphere and attractive prizes

The club is dog friendly and the bar will be open

For more information or to book tickets contact the legion on (01597) 822558, ring 07510 774735 or email rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk or visit their Facebook page at Llandrindod Wells-Royal British Legion.

