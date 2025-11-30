Festive favourite to be shown at a Builth Wells venue just 10 days before Christmas

The Royal Ballet and Opera’s The Nutcracker (12A) will be shown at the Wyeside Arts Centre on Sunday, December 14 at 2pm.

The magician Herr Drosselmeyer needs to save his nephew.

Hans-Peter has been transformed into a Nutcracker; the only way to save him is for the Nutcracker to defeat the Mouse King and find a girl to love and care for him.

A flicker of hope comes in the form of the young Clara, whom Drosselmeyer meets at a Christmas party. With some magic, a cosy Christmas gathering turns into a marvellous adventure.

Peter Wright’s The Nutcracker has enchanted audiences since its 1984 premiere by the Company.

Featuring Tchaikovsky’s most familiar melodies and brought to life by Julia Trevelyan Oman’s exquisite designs, The Nutcracker is sure to be a festive firecracker for all ages.

The opera will run for 145 minutes and there will be one interval.

Tickets are £18 for adults and £17 for concessions and all tickets are subject to a 50p administration fee.

To book tickets or for more information visit https://www.wyeside.co.uk, call 01982 552 555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk

