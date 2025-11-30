Get into the Christmas spirit at a Clubland night at a Mid Wales venue.

Christmas Clubland will be at the Royal British Legion Club in Llandrindod Wells on Sunday, December 7.

The event will feature TJS Lights and lasers and there will be drinks promotions on during the evening.

It will take place from 8pm until late.

Entry is £6, it promises to make the perfect Christmas party night and everyone is welcome to go along

For more information or to book tickets contact the legion on (01597) 822558, ring 07510 774735 or email rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk or visit their Facebook page at Llandrindod Wells-Royal British Legion.

