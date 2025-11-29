Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack Osbourne tells I'm a Celebrity campmates his grandfather ‘pulled guns on people’

.

The 40-year-old explained how Arden, who is the father of his mother Sharon Osbourne, used to dangle bands out the window unless they signed to him, and that he fell out with his mother after she began managing his father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who died earlier this year.

Speaking on Friday’s episode of the ITV reality show, he said: “She (Sharon) was his protégé, he taught her everything and he did all sorts of screwed up things.

“Had my mum sign all these documents and everything was in her name so he would never get in trouble…they would firebomb other record companies. That’s why my grandfather knew the Krays.”

He explained that his mother eventually found out about her father’s actions, adding: “After she left and took management of my dad, they took them to court, they had to essentially pay him a million dollars to break the contract.”

Osbourne said Sharon had initially told him that his grandfather was dead until his late teens.

Jack Osbourne has spoken about the impact of the death of his father Ozzy (Joe Giddens/PA)

Elsewhere in the episode, the celebrities took on The Cave, which saw Osbourne, model Kelly Brook, social media star Angryginge, rapper Aitch, comedian Ruby Wax and former footballer Alex Scott crawl into and underground cave.

Once inside, the celebrities learned that in the cavity above their heads were six star puzzles to complete, each representing a star for camp.

Each celebrity had to poke their head through one of the six holes, as puzzle pieces were sent through the cave to complete the puzzles – as the challenge started, the celebrities were covered in critters and spiders.

Osbourne was the first to win his star, as the celebrities continued to get more frustrated as they struggled to piece together their puzzles.

Angryginge, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, and Scott finished theirs next, followed by Brook and Aitch. However, Wax did not complete her star in the allotted time so the team won five out of six stars for camp.

This year’s I’m A Celebrity line-up (ITV)

As the celebrities returned from the live trial, it was revealed that Osbourne, Scott, Burtwistle, Aitch, Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, Brook, and Wax were all up for eviction.

Brook said: “I’m trying not to think about it too much, I just know that I’m going to enjoy tonight not knowing if tonight is going to be my last night.”

With the first vote-off looming, the celebrities each gave a farewell speech to the camp, sharing what they had taken from the experience and if they went home, what they would miss the most.

Later in the episode, presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly revealed who would be the first campmate to leave this year’s series.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX, and STV Player, while I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV, ITVX and STV Player.