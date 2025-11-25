The Sheriff's Men will be part of the Maid Marian performance

The Merry Men

The main cast of Maid Marian

The AH Players are back this Christmas, with their latest production, ‘Maid Marian!’

Building on the success of ‘Jesus, Mary & Joseph’ in 2022, ‘Scrooge’ in 2023, and ‘Tink!’ in 2024, the creative team behind these productions is excited to present its 2025 Annual Christmas Show!

The show will be at the Albert Hall on Friday, December 5 and Saturday, December 6 at 7.30pm and on Sunday, December 7 at 2.30pm.

This fun show for the whole family, follows the story of a youth who went away to war and came back changed, only to find that things have changed at home too!

Now he needs to help his ex-girlfriend and his community fight the evil Sheriff and restore peace and prosperity to the forest.

With his trusty bow, his “rob from the rich and give to the poor” strategy, and an exotic stranger, can Robin Hood save the day?

Sound’s familiar? Oh no it doesn’t!

Will the script be ready? Will the set survive? Will anyone go flying? Or will it all go right for once? You’ll have to be there to find out!

There will be singing, there will be dancing, there will be audience participation, there will be laughter! You have been warned!

Chairman of the Albert Hall, Jon said: “It’s always a joy to see our stage come alive at Christmas.

“The AH Players have built a tradition of bringing laughter, music, and festive magic to our community, and Maid Marian! promises to continue that legacy.

“Every ticket sold helps us preserve The Albert Hall for future generations, so when you join us, you’re not just enjoying a show—you’re helping keep the heart of our town beating.”

All proceeds from this production will go straight back into The Albert Hall, to ensure we can continue the upkeep of our beautiful theatre.

Tickets online or over the phone are £6 for adults, £3 for under 16’s and free for under 18 months. On the door the tickets are £6.50 for adults, £3.50 for under 16’s and free for under 18 months

There is unreserved seating so the audience can sit where they like.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at thealberthall.co.uk/whats-on/2025/maid-marian or over the phone on 0300 102 4255.

Any remaining tickets will be available on the door 30 minutes before the performances.