A Powys women's group tried sugarcraft and making ribbon decorations at a recent meeting

Old Radnor Women’s Institute held their November meeting recently, which was opened by Ros Tarrant. The minutes were read.

The evening was about Sugarcraft and ribbon decorations.

Two clever members - Sue Milne, demonstrated sugarcraft, and Jo Gregory demonstrated ribbon decorations.

A spokesperson for Old Radnor Women’s Institute said; “They both made it look very easy. Members had a go at each craft.”

December's meeting will be the Christmas meeting.

Members will all be taking food along, and the Passamezzo members will give a demonstration of Medieval Dancing.

Passamezzo is an established early music ensemble known for their ability to bring historical events to life through engaging performances and programming.

With a wealth of experience in history, heritage, and education we can create bespoke performances, events or workshops based on detailed historical research, and can provide historical music, musicians and dancers for film, television and theatre productions.